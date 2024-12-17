MSP launches SafetyNet Partnership to provide critical resources to those in need

(WXMI) — A new partnership between Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Department of Health and Human services (MDHHS) is creating funding for Michiganders in need of the basic necessities.

The program had started back in 2021 in the first, third, and sixth districts on a trial basis but has increased to statewide coverage with the newest SafetyNet Partnership.

And it’s changing the way people in the state must think when getting pulled over because a traffic violation can turn into a blessing for those who need it most.

$72,000 will be spread throughout Michigan’s seven districts. The program allows troopers to provide $25 pre-paid gas and gift cards for individuals they encounter while on patrol when there is a clear and apparent need.

Troopers also have access to extra resources that include child car seats, portable cribs, diapers, formula, adult briefs and cold weather outerwear, along with information to connect those in need to more permanent assistance programs through MDHHS.

Sgt. David Williams has been a trooper with MSP for 11 years now and has been spearheading the program in the sixth district since the spring.

“Right here in Grand Rapids, we were making a traffic stop early in August, and all four kids... nobody had a car seat,” Sergeant Williams said. “It was a mom that was really struggling. She was moving between apartments, really trying to figure out the financial side of what she had going on. And we we’re able to help there and get those four car seats.”

It allows for troopers to provide resources to help meet more urgent needs to Michiganders.

“We’re fortunate enough to say, 'No, you’re not getting a ticket but we're going to help you fix that issue so you don't have to worry about it going forward.'” said Sergeant Williams.

Those resources like child car seats can mean the most for a parent, especially one who is struggling.

”For any mother who is in the car or father that's in the car with their kids, the importance of a car seat is more than you can imagine,” said Shlynn Rhodes, a Michigan resident excited about the prospect of the new program. “To be able to have the police who are here to protect and serve, to be here to help support, is phenomenal.”

The care comes at an important time, with many across the state and communities here in West Michigan struggling to get by.

“People are taking second and third jobs just to make ends meet because rising cost of health care, rent,” said Lisa Radick, a Michigan resident, “and even fixing your vehicle and keeping your vehicle on the road and getting to and from work. So it's an interesting proposition, and I'd like to see how it all goes.”

Couples like the Murphys, who were celebrating their 46th anniversary Monday evening, reminisced on the beginning of their marriage, and the help the program would’ve had.

“It was a struggle to pay for groceries and pay for everything,” said Julie Murphy. “And it means so much to get that little bit of relief.”

And that little support is what the SafetyNet Partnership has been about for Sergeant Williams.

The partnership has already helped 328 Michigan residents, with 138 cards being distributed during trial runs in the first, third and sixth districts. The program is expected to launch statewide beginning next year.

