MSP: Hillsdale County deputy shoots dog, then shoots owner

READING, Mich. — State troopers are looking into a deputy-involved shooting that occurred yesterday on South Edon Road in Hillsdale County, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told a deputy with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to complaints involving a loose dog when the dog in question attacked the deputy.

MSP says the deputy shot the dog, killing it. They say the dog’s owner then confronted the deputy with a knife before also being shot and killed by the responding deputy.

State troopers have identified the deceased man as 32-year-old Oscar Herrera.

We’re told the deputy was treated for dog bites at a nearby hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation.

