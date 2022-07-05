MSP: Grand Rapids man in custody for carrying concealed handgun

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers took a Grand Rapids man into custody Monday for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle that had been speeding along Cadillac Highway in Springdale Township.

We’re told the motorcycle was traveling at 88 miles per hour while in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. MSP adds the motorcycle did not have a Michigan license plate, saying the vehicle had previously been registered in Indiana.

The rider, a 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids, had a loaded handgun on his person, according to MSP. They say he did not have a license to carry it.

Troopers say the man has since been taken to Manistee County Jail, adding his 20-year-old passenger from Lansing was given a ride after the arrest.

