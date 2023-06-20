MSP: Don't forget your pets when preparing for emergencies

LANSING, Mich. — June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and troopers are encouraging residents to take action to ensure their pets’ safety.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says having an emergency preparedness kit for your pets would be beneficial in the event of an emergency.

“Emergencies and disasters can happen quickly and unexpectedly and may force you to leave your home for an extended period of time,” says Capt. Kevin Sweeney. “Pets are often overlooked when creating an emergency plan. This is a good reminder to take a few moments to consider what you will do and where you will go with your pets during an incident.”

MSP says preparedness kits should include the following and be kept someplace readily available:



Pet food, bowls and water

Carrier, collar and leash

Pet photos, including one of you with them

Medications and records of immunizations and vet appointments

First aid kit

List of contacts including vets, pet-friendly hotels, friends and family members

Toys and sanitation bags

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more on how to prepare for emergency situations.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube