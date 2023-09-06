MSP: Cruisers shot, set on fire in Sault Ste. Marie; suspect at large

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — The public is advised to remain vigilant after multiple Michigan State Police (MSP) cruisers were shot and set on fire at the Sault Ste. Marie post early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say it happened around 3:30 a.m. No one was inside the vehicles at the time.

We’re told the suspect remains at large. He is described as a white male in camouflage.

MSP says the suspect drives a silver Honda CRV and was last seen driving south on I-75. He is considered armed and dangerous at this time.

Michigan State Police

The public is also cautioned to keep away from all MSP worksites.

The Sault Ste. Marie post is closed for the rest of Wednesday.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with troopers by calling 906-632-2217 or 911.

