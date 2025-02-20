MSP cruiser hit while responding to crash on US-127

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged when another vehicle ran into it Thursday morning.

The trooper was dispatched to a slide-off on US-127 near Coleman Road in Isabella County around 8:30 a.m. on February 20. Minutes later another vehicle lost control and hit the cruiser, sending it into the median.

Luckily the trooper was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Michigan State Police reminds drivers to slow down when road conditions are impacted by snow and ice.

This is exactly why we harp on motorists to slow down!

At 8:40 a.m., a trooper from the Mt. Pleasant Post was assisting a vehicle that slid off the roadway on southbound US-127 near Coleman Road.

While the trooper was in their patrol vehicle, another motorist lost control and… pic.twitter.com/SIcoR4vDR5 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) February 20, 2025

