MSP cruiser hit while responding to crash on US-127

MSP Cruiser hit on US-127 2.jpg
Michigan State Police
A Michigan State Police cruiser rests in the median of the southbound lane of US-127 after another vehicle lost control and drove into it on February 20, 2025.
MSP Cruiser hit on US-127 1.jpg
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged when another vehicle ran into it Thursday morning.

The trooper was dispatched to a slide-off on US-127 near Coleman Road in Isabella County around 8:30 a.m. on February 20. Minutes later another vehicle lost control and hit the cruiser, sending it into the median.

Luckily the trooper was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Michigan State Police reminds drivers to slow down when road conditions are impacted by snow and ice.

