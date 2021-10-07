MRA to regulate all THC products in Michigan

MICHIGAN — Starting October 11, 2021, Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) will regulate all THC products previously available to all ages.

The MRA will confirm that the THC products are safe for consumption and that the process through which they are made is safe.

Starting on Oct. 11, 2021 THC products will not be available in convenience stores, gas stations, and tobacco/smoke shops throughout Michigan.

“Michigan’s approach to cannabis is a model for the nation in regard to protecting its residents and making sure that those who consume these products do so in a safe manner,” said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “Moving forward, these intoxicating products will be removed from the unregulated marketplace and placed in a well-regulated and licensed system, restricted to adults, and monitored for safety.”

The MRA plans to review all intoxicating substances including delta-8 THC and THC-O-acetate.

In addition to the new regulation practices, licensees are officially prohibited from selling or transferring marijuana to a minor or to a person who is visibly intoxicated at the time of the sale, Marijuana retailers and marijuana microbusiness licensees are required to have and maintain marijuana liability insurance, and Telemedicine is now allowed for Michigan residents participating in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program according to the MRA effective Oct. 11, 2021.

Those interested in making a report to the MRA can do so by emailing MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov. More information about delta-8 THC can be found here.