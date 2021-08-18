Motorcycle crash in Wayne Township leaves one hospitalized

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man has been hospitalized after a crash in Wayne Township.

Kasey Proshwitz, 29, was struck by Tony Danneffel, 55, near an intersection on Twin Lakes Rd according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Danneffel states that he did not see Proshwitz in his blind spot. In an attempt to avoid Danneffer, Proshwitz moved and lost control of his motorcycle eventually laying down in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was transported to Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac.

Authorities do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

