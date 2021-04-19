Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Mother battling for life with COVID days after delivering baby early

items.[0].image.alt
CARA KIRSHNER
CARA KIRSHNER
Posted at 8:21 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 08:22:30-04

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Sterling Heights mother Cara Kirschner Estrada is fighting for her life in the hospital with COVID-19, days after doctors had to perform an emergency c-section with her baby at only 29 weeks.

She initially complained of a fever earlier this month. On April 7, she was admitted to the intensive care unit after it was discovered she had COVID pneumonia. That is what led to the early arrival of her baby, Angelo.

Then things took a turn when she was put on an ECMO, a life support machine that sustains the lungs.

Angelo is still in the neonatal intensive care unit, but is doing okay.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with the medical bills. You can access that page by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time