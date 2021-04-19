Mother battling for life with COVID days after delivering baby early

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Sterling Heights mother Cara Kirschner Estrada is fighting for her life in the hospital with COVID-19, days after doctors had to perform an emergency c-section with her baby at only 29 weeks.

She initially complained of a fever earlier this month. On April 7, she was admitted to the intensive care unit after it was discovered she had COVID pneumonia. That is what led to the early arrival of her baby, Angelo.

Then things took a turn when she was put on an ECMO, a life support machine that sustains the lungs.

Angelo is still in the neonatal intensive care unit, but is doing okay.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with the medical bills. You can access that page by clicking here.