Most construction barrels in Michigan to be moved for Labor Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will move construction barrels and lift lane restrictions on more than half of Michigan’s roads for Labor Day weekend.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Thursday, saying the move will reduce traffic delays and facilitate holiday travel.

"Labor Day weekend is a time to soak up the last few days of our Pure Michigan summer sunshine," says Governor Whitmer. "To ensure Michiganders can get to their destinations safely and on time, we’re moving construction barrels and lifting traffic restrictions wherever we can. But next Tuesday, you better believe that we will be right back to fixing the damn roads.”

We’re told lane restrictions will be lifted at 93 construction projects from Friday, Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised the Mackinac Bridge will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 for the annual Bridge Walk from 6:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Remember, the state’s newly enacted hands-free driving law is now in effect.

READ MORE: Michigan's new distracted driving law goes into effect

“I hope you all have a great, safe weekend!” Whitmer adds.

Visit MDOT’s webpage for a complete list of construction projects whose lane restrictions will remain in effect this weekend.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube