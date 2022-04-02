Morning crash kills 1 & injures 4 in Oceana County

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — One person died and four others were hurt in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

According to Oceana County sheriff Craig Mast, at 12:34 a.m. Saturday deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on West Fish Road near 44th Avenue in Benona Township. The investigation showed that Ryan Allen, 21, of Shelby was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Fish when he lost control, the truck left the roadway and struck several trees.

Hayden Zaverl, 21, a passenger in the rear seat on the driver's side, died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Allen and three other passengers — Mackenzie Wagner in the front seat, Courtnie Brown in the rear seat and Jillian Mitteer in the rear middle seat — all were injured and were transported to the hospital where no condition reports were available Saturday.

An AeroMed helicopter responded to the scene.

The pickup sustained severe damage.

Mast said alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oceana County Sheriff's Office.

