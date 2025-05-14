More than 220 animal seized from property outside Niles

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Animal control officers seized more than 220 animals from a property just east of Niles on Wednesday morning.

Among the beasts taken were dogs, ducks, chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, doves, frogs, gerbils, fish, a crawfish, and a snapping turtle, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Although it is not clear why officers went to the property on Lilac Avenue between M-60 and Huntley Road, they did have a search warrant, per the sheriff's office.

All of the animals were taken to a safe location for medical care.

A suspect in the case is facing charges, but investigators did not name them.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office encourages everyone to report cases of animal neglect or cruelty to call your local animal control office.

