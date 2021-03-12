More lane closures will be popping up next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the month of March progresses, new construction zones can be expected to crop up each week. Some will be one-offs, some will take months:

US-131

Grand Rapids, US-131 southbound left lane closed at I-196.



Sunday, 3/14, 7 p.m., to Thursday, 3/18, 3 p.m.

Nightly closures of the ramp from I-196 westbound to US-131 southbound 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Kalamazoo County, US-131 lane closures at B Drive overpass.



Northbound and southbound.

Monday, 3/15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-31

Muskegon County, US-31 lane closures between Colby Road and Fruitvale Road.



Northbound and southbound.

March 15 – August 20, 2021.

I-194

Battle Creek, I-194 southbound lane closure from Columbia Avenue to Hamblin Avenue.



March 15 – April 30.

Grand Rapids

Market Avenue closed south of US-131 between Cherry and Bartlett streets for gas work.

Monday, 3/15, 7 a.m. to Friday, 3/19, 4 p.m.

Detour: Grandville Avenue between Wealthy Street and Cherry Street.

Freeway ramps will remain open.

Muskegon

Occasional lane closures on M-46 Apple Avenue at US-31.



March 17 – July 1.

Traffic signal work.

ALREADY UNDERWAY

The complete reconstruction of I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is underway. This year, the pavement will be replaced between Olivet and Charlotte in Eaton County. All traffic is down to one lane using the southbound pavement for the entire 10-mile stretch.

COMING UP

Expect major construction to begin in the coming weeks on I-196 between I-96 and Fuller Avenue.