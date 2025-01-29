YMCA acquires Club Fitness in Greenville, offering new programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has acquired Club Fitness in Greenville.

We’re told the acquisition is meant to have an enduring impact on the community.

The YMCA’s partnership with Club Fitness started in 2019 with the goal of expanding indoor swim programs.

A spokesperson for the YMCA says their Greenville location will create youth development programs and senior wellness initiatives along with other programs focused on health, connection and wellness.

