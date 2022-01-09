Woman dies & child seriously hurt in Montcalm County crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Nunica woman was killed and an 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

At 8:24 a.m. Sunday, the Michigan State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M-46 near Fitzner Road in Cato Township. The investigation showed that the 39-year-old woman from Nunica was driving a 2019 Nissan Armada eastbound on the highway when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a westbound box truck.

The Nunica woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger — her 8-year-old son — was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 31-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.

MSP Lakeview Post troopers were assisted at the scene by the Lakeview Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, MSP Grand Rapids Post troopers, the MSP Sixth District Accident Reconstructionist and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

