Woman dies after leaping from moving vehicle in Greenville, husband says

Posted at 12:45 PM, Oct 11, 2023
GREENVILLE, Mich. — An Orleans woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle in Greenville Wednesday morning.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety (GDPS) says the incident happened in the 800 block of Lafayette Street before 9:30 a.m.

We’re told officers responded to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

The victim’s husband told authorities the 29-year-old jumped from the car while it was in motion, according to GDPS. She died on scene after sustaining serious head trauma.

GDPS credits the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm County Victim Advocates and EMS for their assistance.

