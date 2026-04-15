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Tornado damages homes, barn in Sheridan Township

Sheridan Township barn damaged from tornado
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SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Tuesday night, a confirmed tornado touching down in Mecosta County caused damage to several buildings, including a barn near Sheridan Township around 10:50 A.M.

Firefighers with the Sheridan Fire Department say no one was injured but the mess left behind was widespread, with approximately 200 to 300 cows from the farm that needed to be rounded up.

Damage from the storm also caused multiple homes along Vickeryville Road to lose power, and trees blocking off roadways.

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