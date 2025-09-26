Suspect in bomb threats to credit unions and high school arrested

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of threatening multiple credit unions and a high school with a bomb has been arrested and charged.

24-year-old Nathen Beemer was arraigned on two counts of false report of a bomb and one county of malicious use of a telecommunications device, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office.

Beemer allegedly threatened multiple branches of Community First Federal Credit Union in Montcalm County, plus Tri County High School on Wednesday, September 24.

Sheriff's deputies investigated all of the buildings, finding no explosives. Investigators later determined the threats were not credible.

Beemer remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

