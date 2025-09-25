Montcalm Co. Sheriff: non-credible bomb threats made to Credit Union, Tri County High School could be related

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it believes to be related bomb threats made to multiple branches of the Community First Federal Credit Union and Tri County High School.

MCSO says multiple branches of the Credit Union within the county received a threat, but after its investigation, the buildings were cleared, and they don't believe it to be credible.

While Deputies were investigating those threats, they say a second bomb threat was reported at Tri County High School.

Law enforcement responded and met with the school’s threat assessment team. A sweep of the building was conducted with a K-9 team, but no explosive devices were located. The school was placed on lockdown during the investigation. As with the Credit Union, the threat to the school was deemed not credible.

This case remains under investigation as the Sheriff’s Office investigates the source of the threats that it believes are related.

Montcalm Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview Police Department, Montcalm County EMS, and multiple Fire Departments helped in the investigation.

