State troopers investigate death of 68-year-old man in Pine Township

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday evening's life-threatening crash.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 16:16:34-05

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation after a 68-year-old man was found dead inside a Pine Township home.

Troopers say a 37-year-old Trufant man entered the Lakeview Post lobby and claimed to have killed another individual, prompting authorities to find the deceased victim Monday afternoon.

We’re told the man who reported the incident is now in custody at the Montcalm County Jail.

MSP says they believe the incident occurred following a “domestic situation.”

This incident remains under investigation.

