State troopers investigate death of 68-year-old man in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation after a 68-year-old man was found dead inside a Pine Township home.

Troopers say a 37-year-old Trufant man entered the Lakeview Post lobby and claimed to have killed another individual, prompting authorities to find the deceased victim Monday afternoon.

We’re told the man who reported the incident is now in custody at the Montcalm County Jail.

MSP says they believe the incident occurred following a “domestic situation.”

This incident remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube