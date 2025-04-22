State police searching for 36-year-old last seen more than a week ago

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking for your help to find a 36-year-old who was last seen in mid-April.

Waldemar Wieland is last known to have been in Sheridan on April 13. Described as 6-foot, 4-inches and 350 pounds, he was last wearing a blue jacket and blue cotton pants.

Wieland's family has not heard from him over the past week and a half, according to state police.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

