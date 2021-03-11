Sheridan man lodged at Montcalm County Jail after pursuit with MSP

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers arrested a man wanted for evading parole today. The parole absconder also has numerous felony warrants.

MSP’s pursuit lasted almost twenty minutes and culminated after stop sticks were utilized on the suspect vehicle by troopers. The man's car became disabled in a driveway on Muskrat Rd. in Sheridan, MI.

The man fled on foot with troopers chasing after him. After being chased, the 22-year-old pointed a firearm at troopers, fortunately they were able to stop him without injuries to troopers or the suspect.

The man’s identification is being withheld pending arraignment with the investigation ongoing. MSP troopers were assisted by Montcalm County Central Dispatch and Captain Hooks Towing.