Semi driver hurt after Pierson Twp. rollover crash on US-131

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi driver is hurt after a rollover crash in Pierson Township Wednesday night.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a semi-truck was headed south on US-131 hauling lumber when it approached the overpass at 22 Mile Road.

We’re told the driver ran off the road after failing to navigate the curve.

The semi overturned and lost its load until it finally stopped near an embankment, according to deputies.

Montcalm County Sheriff's Office

The crash resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes for three and a half hours while investigations took place.

MCSO tells us the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Deputies credit dispatchers, Rockford Ambulance, the Montcalm County Road Commission, MDOT and the Sand Lake Fire Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube