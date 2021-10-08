Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts Lakeview High School to temporarily switch to remote learning

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Lakeview High School in Montcalm County is temporarily switching from in-person classes to remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page, Lakeview Community Schools stated the high school is experiencing a “significant increase” in cases of the coronavirus.

The school said they hope moving to remote learning will reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 9, the school says students in grades 8-12 will pause in-person learning and extra-curricular activities until Monday, Oct. 18.

According to the letter, Monday, Oct. 11 will be a non-instructional day for students. Teachers will use the day to prepare to for remote instruction. Students are encouraged to use the day to make sure they have the resources needed to access online platforms.

Only career center students who have not been identified as a close contact are allowed to attend classes, though the school says they will need to find their own transportation.

Middle school and elementary school students will continue with in-person learning.

The school says staff will reach out to parents in the coming days with more details on what remote learning will entail for their children

