Residents in southern Greenville advised to evacuate for 'very large gas leak'

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Residents are being asked to evacuate while authorities respond to “a very large gas leak” in southern Greenville.

The gas leak originated near the intersection at Clay and Union streets, according to Montcalm County dispatchers.

The evacuation advisory impacts everyone living within a three-block radius of the intersection, dispatchers say. Watch out for fire or sparks, and be careful when using electronic devices or starting vehicles.

DTE is on scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube