Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMontcalm

Actions

Residents in southern Greenville advised to evacuate for 'very large gas leak'

Posted at 8:46 PM, Jul 07, 2024

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Residents are being asked to evacuate while authorities respond to “a very large gas leak” in southern Greenville.

The gas leak originated near the intersection at Clay and Union streets, according to Montcalm County dispatchers.

The evacuation advisory impacts everyone living within a three-block radius of the intersection, dispatchers say. Watch out for fire or sparks, and be careful when using electronic devices or starting vehicles.

DTE is on scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book