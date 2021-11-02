Police looking for man in connection with threat made against children, himself

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Police in Montcalm County are looking for a man in connection with a threat made to harm his children and then himself.

The Lakeview Police Department is looking for 40-year-old Jacob Turner.

Lakeview Police Department

Police say he may be driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, color unknown, with the Michigan license plate of DZA7360. According to police, other possible vehicles he may be driving include a maroon minivan or a red Ford Ranger with a wooden rack on the bed.

He’s described as being 5’8” tall with blue eyes and a full, reddish-colored beard.

One of Turner’s children has ties to the Lakeview area. Turner also has a child in Gratiot County.

Police say Turner is believed to be armed.

Police say if you see Turner, do not approach him. Instead, call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at (989) 831-5253.