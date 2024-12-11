No seatbelts, high speeds called factors as 2 hurt in crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two 19-year-olds were hospitalized after crashing into the side of a semi on Tuesday night.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman were heading north on Greenville Road when they collided with the trailer hooked to a Peterbilt rig that was backing over the road into a driveway.

Deputies tell FOX 17 neither the driver nor his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time, leading to non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

