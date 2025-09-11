MSP: Woman dead after she was hit by vehicle in Montcalm County

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car Wednesday night in southern Montcalm County.

The 60-year-old from Coral had been driving west on Coral Road when she stopped near Gravel Ridge Road after 10 p.m. on September 10, according to Michigan State Police. She then got out of her vehicle and was in the eastbound lane when a vehicle hit her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not say if 32-year-old man from Howard City behind the wheel of that vehicle was injured.

What led the woman to get out of her car and be in the road remains under investigation.

