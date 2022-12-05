MSP need help finding missing man who suffers from traumatic brain injury

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview post need help finding a missing man from the Portland area.
Michigan State Police say 42-year-old James Haislip Jr. hasn’t been seen since Friday.
Haislip, who goes by the name Lucky, suffers from a traumatic brain injury, according to troopers.
State police say Lucky may be in the Detroit area.
He’s described as being 5’11” tall, with hazel eyes and a shaved head.
If you have any information or know where Lucky may be, call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.