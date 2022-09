GREENVILLE, Mich. — State troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a teen missing out of Greenville.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 16-year-old Kyle Allen Pratt was reported missing Thursday, Aug. 25.

We’re told Kyle may be somewhere in the Grand Rapids area.

He may be driving a gray SUV, according to MSP.

Those with knowledge as to Kyle’s whereabouts are encouraged to connect with authorities at 248-514-7349.

