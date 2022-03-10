MSP investigating after pickup truck crashes into Amish buggy in Montcalm County

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers say two people were seriously injured and a horse was killed when a truck hit an Amish buggy in Montcalm County.

The crash happened Thursday morning on M-91, north of Briggs Road, in Pine Township.

Michigan State Police say a pickup truck heading southbound on M-91 crossed the center line and hit a northbound Amish buggy.

Troopers say the driver of the buggy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. His passenger was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to MSP, the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.