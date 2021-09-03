Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Montcalm County

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcycle crash resulted in severe injuries to a 37-year-old Greenville man this week.

It happened about 1:50 p.m. Thursday on Johnson Road near Pakes Road in Montcalm Township, according to a news release Friday.

Deputies from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office say the man was headed north on Johnson Road on his 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while a 45-year-old Orleans man was going south in his 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche. The man from Orleans had a 41-year-old woman, also from Orleans, with him.

He told deputies he did not see the motorcycle and turned left into a private drive and into the motorcycle’s path.

The motorcyclist was flown via Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a helmet.

Both occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing their seat belts.

Deputies say speed was not a factor in the crash.