Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly motorcycle crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says one man died in a motorcycle crash in Montcalm Township.

Deputies say it happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on West Peck Road near South Lake Road.

They say two motorcycles were riding in a group when they both lost control, went off the road and ended up in a swampy area.

Deputies say one of the drivers, a 55-year-old Trufant man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s office says the second driver, a 41-year-old Belding man took off, but has since been found and interviewed.

If you have any information about this crash, call the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office at 989-831-7590.

