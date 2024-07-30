Montcalm County ISD Superintendent dies after brief illness

STANTON, Mich. — The Montcalm Area Intermediate School District is mourning the sudden loss of its leader.

Superintendent Kyle Hamlin passed away on Sunday, July 28 at the age of 51. According to his obituary, Hamlin had a brief illness that ultimately took his life.

In a social media post, the school district says, "Our hearts are broken."

"He was our leader and our friend," the post continued. "He was thoughtful and compassionate and his laughter was infectious. He cared about his MAISD team with all of his heart. His passion for our students and staff ran deep. Heavy hearts and many tears. We will all miss him tremendously."

Hamlin served as the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District's Superintendent since 2020. Before that he worked at Lakeview Community Schools where he started as Middle School Principal in 2008, then moved up to Superintendent.

The 51-year-old leaves behind his wife of 31 years, 4 children, and 3 grandchildren.

A visitation is set for Thursday, August 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lakeview Middle School Gym. Another visitation will be open one hour before the funeral on Friday, August 2 at 1 p.m. in the same gymnasium.

