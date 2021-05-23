Montcalm County driver dies when pickup hits tree

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A motorist was killed when the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree Saturday night.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a report of a serious single-vehicle crash on M-66 near Dick Road in Montcalm County's Fairplain Township. The investigation shows that a 68-year-old man from Sidney was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger northbound on M-66 when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway and hit a large tree.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of crash, but died at the scene.

Troopers said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

MSP was assisted at the scene by the Sheridan Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, Montcalm County Central Dispatch and Bookwalter’s Towing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

