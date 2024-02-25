Watch Now
Missing man could be in GR or Muskegon areas

Posted at 12:26 PM, Feb 25, 2024
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are searching for a missing man who walked away from an adult foster care home on Saturday.

The MSP Lakeview Post says Kenneth Earl Case is 32 years old, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday wearing the coat in the accompanying picture, a black baseball cap and jeans.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

MSP said Case suffers from mental health issues and is believed to be in the Grand Rapids or Muskegon areas.

Anybody with any information about Case is being asked to contact Ionia County Central Dispatch by calling (616) 527-0400 or the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

