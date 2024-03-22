Man killed during work on former Edmore Hospital

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead following an accident at a former hospital in Montcalm County.

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says work was being done at the old Edmore Hospital building on M-46 Thursday night when a 22-year-old man was crushed between a boiler and excavator.

Deputies say the hospital had been recently purchases by a company from Lansing. The new owner had a group of helpers removing scrap metal from the building. The crew was removing a large boiler with the use of a mini-excavator.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man from Prescot was pinned between the boiler and excavator. Others called 911 for help, but the man died at the scene from his injuries.

Foul play is not suspected. The investigation continues.

