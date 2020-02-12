Man bathes in Wendy's sink as employees laugh

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A man was recorded taking a bath in a sink at the Greenville Wendy's while employees laugh. The post was shared with FOX 17 Tuesday evening.

It's not known whether the man works at that Wendy's, but the video shows at least one Wendy's employee joking around with him while he sits in the sudsy water. The employee throws something into the sink with the man and says "Wash yourself!"

The man responds with, "It feels like a hot tub." while scrubbing himself. He does not have a shirt on in the video and you can see his legs, but it's not clear if he was wearing shorts or any other clothes.

In a statement, Vice President of Human Resources for the company that owns the Greenville Wendy's said, "This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant is being completely sanitized."

As reported by the Daily News in Greenville, "Camp would not confirm whether the individual in the ware-washing system was a current employee, or if he is facing any disciplinary action or has been fired, stating he could not comment on personnel matters." They also said the restaurant was open and serving customers today.

The health department was at the restaurant Wednesday and no violations were reported.