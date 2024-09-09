Man badly burned saving children from Montcalm County mobile-home fire

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man suffered serious burns rescuing members of his family from a Monday morning fire that destroyed their home.

At 2:27 a.m. Monday, the Sheridan Fire Department and Stanton Community Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 5080 S. Amsden Road in Sidney Township, west of the Village of Sheridan. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered flames through the roof of a double-wide mobile home.

Two adults and five children had escaped safely from the home. However, the 24-year-old homeowner required medical attention for severe burns. He was transported by Montcalm County EMS to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where no condition report was available Monday.

The investigation revealed that the man discovered the fire, alerted others inside the home and went to gather the children, ranging in ages from 1 to 8.

“The adult female occupant grabbed the two children who were sleeping in their bedroom and exited the house," said Sheridan Fire Department Lt. Chad Wittingen. "The male went to another bedroom to get the remaining three children to get them outside. That’s when we believe he got burned on his legs, back and arms. He was conscious when they loaded him in the ambulance.”

Deputy fire chief Steve VanHolstyn said the fire was believed to be accidental.

“The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division will be on scene this morning to investigate the fire because of the severity of injuries the occupant received,” he said.

The home was a total loss. The family members are staying with relatives and friends.

More than 20 firefighters from the two departments responded to the fire. They were assisted by Montcalm County Central Dispatch and Montcalm County EMS. The American Red Cross also was contacted.

About 7,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the flames. Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:25 a.m. today.

