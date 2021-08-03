Howard City man arrested after allegedly issuing threats, brandishing machete

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of a man in Reynolds Township brandishing a machete and issuing threats in the area of Amy School Road and West Almy Road Monday evening, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies located the suspect’s vehicle when they made attempts to communicate with the suspect, who they’ve identified as 41-year-old Benito Lopez of Howard City.

The sheriff’s office says Lopez would not cooperate and resisted when authorities brought him into custody. The machete was reportedly found inside Lopez’s vehicle.

A 53-year-old Howard City man was threatened by the suspect before authorities arrived but was not physically harmed, according to the MCSO.

No injuries were reported among responding authorities.

We’re told Lopez is in custody on a $20,000 bond.

Drugs may be a possible factor in the incident, the sheriff’s office tells us.

