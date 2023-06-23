Head-on crash leaves 2 dead in Evergreen Township

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people have died after a head-on crash in Evergreen Township Thursday afternoon.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. near Colby and Vickeryville roads.

We’re told a 69-year-old Stanton man in a black pickup crossed the centerline while driving north along Vickeryville Road.

Deputies say the truck collided with a 58-year-old Sumner woman in a silver Toyota.

The woman had a seat belt on but the man did not, according to MCSO.

Authorities say all airbags went off during the crash.

Both drivers reportedly died at the scene.

We’re told the road was closed for four hours after the crash, which is currently under investigation.

MCSO credits Michigan State Police, dispatchers, Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services, the Crystal Fire Department and the Montcalm County Road Commission for their assistance.

