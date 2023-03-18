Dispatch: Explosion at Montcalm Co. manufacturing plant

GREENVILLE, Mich. — There was an explosion Friday at the Dicastal manufacturing facility in Greenville, according to Montcalm Co. Central Dispatch.

Dispatch says the explosion happened around 9:45 p.m.

FOX 17 is working to learn what exactly caused the explosion and if anyone was hurt.

Shanna Nummer, who lives 21 miles away from Dicastal, captured video of Friday night's explosion on her security camera.

Dicastal manufactures aluminum alloy wheels for the auto industry, according to its website.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene working to bring you more information.

