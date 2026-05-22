Family, friends remember the Sewards as double homicide case remains unsolved

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Family and friends of an elderly couple shot and killed in their rural, Montcalm County home held a candlelight vigil for them on Thursday, nearly two years after their double homicide, which remains unsolved.

At First Congregational Church in Sheridan, more than a hundred people honored the couple's memory by walking from the church to nearby Pearl Lake Park. They held candles and shared stories, believing closure could still be found.

"This community was so important to them," granddaughter Tristan Fisher said. "They loved you all, cherished you all, and wanted to support you all."

"Continue to talk about them and keep their memory alive," Fisher said. "Continue looking for the little reminders of them daily."

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On June 26, 2024, Jess and Ginny Seward were found dead in their home after they failed to meet up with family at the Montcalm County Fair. Michigan State Police say the 81 and 80-year-old likely passed from their gunshot wounds two days prior on June 24.

To this day, no one has been arrested and no one has been charged in the case.

Michigan State Police say a "dedicated team" continues to work daily on the double homicide.

"I want to let you know that there is structure, there is purpose, and there is forward movement behind the scenes," said Spl/Lt. Pat Agema, the public information officer for MSP's Sixth District.

"Our focus is on truth, and that process takes time," Agema said.

Montcalm 'Please just come forward': Family of slain Sheridan couple speak to FOX 17 Sam Landstra

Last June, one year after the Sewards' deaths, their family spoke with me in an exclusive interview.

"If you know something, just please come forward," Lisa Schodowski said at the time. "They have taken so much away from everybody. Not just our family, but the community."

"We want justice," Fisher said. "You took a lot from us and our kids and our grandkids, so please just come forward."

Montcalm FOX 17 interviews Michigan State Police on Montcalm County double homicide Sam Landstra

Those with information about the deaths of Jessie and Ginny Seward should call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444 or the Montcalm County Dispatch at (989) 831-3500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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