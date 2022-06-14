Edmore man hits tree, dies in Richland Twp. crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a Richland Township crash Monday morning.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says the single-vehicle crash happened at Crystal Road and Lake Montcalm Road at around 11:30 a.m.
We’re told a 51-year-old Edmore man in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee drove south on Crystal Road when he hit a tree after unsuccessfully navigating the curve.
Deputies say the man died at the scene.
Speed is not a suspected factor in the crash, and neither are drugs or alcohol.
The sheriff’s office says the victim did not have a seat belt on.
The crash remains under investigation.