HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Edmore man was airlifted with serious injuries following an ORV crash in Home Township Friday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened near Peoples and Cutler roads in Home Township after 6:30 a.m.

The 35-year-old was the only person hurt in the crash, troopers say.

What caused the crash is presently under investigation.

