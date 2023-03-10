Deputies seek suspect in Montcalm County hit-and-run involving pedestrian

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Douglass Township.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a 66-year-old Stanton man was hit Tuesday, March 7 at around 10:30 a.m. near Hillman and Stanton roads.

We’re told the man walked south in the face of oncoming traffic when a southbound car crossed the centerline and hit the man along the road's east shoulder. The driver did not stop, deputies say.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Authorities describe the car involved “as a sport utility vehicle,” possibly a Chevy/GM model, with a missing mirror on the driver’s side.

Those with knowledge of the crash are urged to connect with MCSO.

