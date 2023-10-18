Deputies seek masked suspect in Fairplain Twp. attempted robbery

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are searching for the suspect in an attempted robbery out of Fairplain Township early Wednesday morning.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the incident happened before 2:15 a.m. at the AGO gas station near Sheridan and Carson City roads.

We’re told the suspect walked inside and demanded cash. He was not armed.

The clerk did not hand over any money, deputies say. The suspect left afterward.

The suspect reportedly wore a ski mask and dark clothing. They were about six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds and spoke in a deep voice.

MCSO credits dispatchers, Michigan State Police and the Greenville Department of Public Safety.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 989-831-7590.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube