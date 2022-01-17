Crash in Montcalm Township leaves two dead and one hospitalized

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP. MICH. — Two people are dead with an additional person facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Montcalm Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers from the Lakeview Post report that the driver, a 67-year-old woman from Edmore, of a 2002 Dodge pickup lost control while driving westbound before crossing the centerline and hitting an eastbound 2009 Ford head-on.

Both the driver of the Dodge and of the Ford, a 64-year-old man also from Edmore. Were pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the Ford was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More details will be added to this article as they become available.