Carson City family gifted new wheelchair-accessible van from Lori's Voice

CARSON CITY, Mich. — A Carson City family received a brand new, wheelchair-accessible van from Lori’s Voice, a non-profit organization in Ottawa County.

The van was a gift to the family of 16-year-old Mason Burns. Mason has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and is in a power wheelchair.

Mason’s family currently has a 20-year-old wheelchair-accessible van to bring Mason to appointments at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. According to the family, the old van is on the verge of breaking down and is past the point of being fixed.

Lori’s Voice was founded in 2012. The organization helps families with children with limited mobility cover the cost of accessible vans, home renovations, educational resources, and other costs that insurance does not cover.

In the past decade, Lori’s Voice has provided more than $1.7 million in support to more than 600 kids.

