Body found after home burns in remote Montcalm County

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters found a body after knocking down flames at a remote home in Montcalm County.

The Sheriff's Office says the Howard City Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. The home on North West County Line Road is surrounded by woods and may have been burning well before a neighbor spotted the fire.

Crews say the damage is extensive, making the home a total loss.

Investigators tell FOX 17 a 75-year-old man resided at the home, but the identity of the body has not been released.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit is assisting deputies as they look into the cause of the fire.

